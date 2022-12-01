Kaley Cuoco celebrates special day alongside 'forever bud' Tom Pelphrey - photos The two are expecting their first daughter together

Congratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco! As she prepares to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, she just celebrated another milestone with him.

The star marked another year around the sun with her 37th birthday celebration, her first with the Ozark actor, who she first went public with in May.

The soon to be mom was flooded with love from Tom on 30th November, and received cakes, flowers and well wishes from her celebrity friends as well as from her boyfriend's family, who she spent Thanksgiving with.

Kaley took to Instagram to share a glimpse of all the love she received on her special day, crediting Tom as her "true partner" in a sweet tribute.

"This birthday week has been so special…" she wrote, as she shared photos of loads of bouquets, birthday signs and balloons, plus one of her holding a cake during an early birthday celebration with her brother-in-law and his wife over Thanksgiving.

Expressing gratitude for all of those in her life who made is so special, she said: "So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved," adding: "You know who you are," alongside a pink heart emoji.

Kaley appears to have had the most special day

Saving the most meaningful for last, she gave a heartfelt shout out to her "forever bud" Tom, who is seen in one of the photos excitedly holding an adorable onesie which says "Big Bay City" on it as a balloon in the shape of a "K" floats above him.

The actress wrote: "To my forever bud @tommypelphrey for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving. My heart is full."

Tom also shared a sweet glimpse at the celebrations

Her comments section was flooded with even more love, with some of her followers writing: "You deserve it all & more!" and: "Happiest of birthdays!" as well as: "Happy Birthday and congratulations again, enjoy this last birthday where you can sleep in."

Tom also took to Instagram to commemorate his girlfriend's birthday, writing in a tribute: "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world. Love you!"

