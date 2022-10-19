Kaley Cuoco left in tears in the midst of pregnancy in emotional video from home The Flight Attendant star is currently expecting

Kaley Cuoco may be spending more time at home recently while taking care of her growing baby bump, and she's been getting to indulge more in her favorite TV shows.

The actress posted a video of herself on her Instagram Stories positively bawling as she happened to catch this week's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco bawls during Dancing with the Stars

She was watching the clip of Selma Blair being carried and supported by several of the other dancers and contestants after announcing her heartbreaking exit.

The episode reached an emotional high when the Cruel Intentions star was scored with four perfect 10s for the season's first top score, and the moment definitely got to Kaley.

In the clip, filmed by her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, she was seen sobbing as she watched the show with her newly adopted dog, King, climbing onto her belly.

"This is so sweet," she said through tears, and when Tom asked her what was going on, she replied: "Selma just got four 10s."

Selma's exit from the show left Kaley in tears

Her partner was equally as perplexed as he was amused as he told her: "Baby, you're literally weeping," and she just said: "Because…I can't handle it…I love her…," before dissolving into more tears.

Kaley and Tom are spending even more time at home together as they prepare for the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl.

The news was announced earlier last week, with Tom holding up a cake from their gender reveal party bearing pink frosting.

Her social media reveal also included photographs of them holding matching mugs reading "papa bear" and "mama bear," a polaroid showing her pregnancy test, and another of her baby bump.

The Emmy-nominated actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023, beyond blessed and over the moon…," Kaley penned, immediately receiving messages of support from Sharon Stone, Beth Behrs, Jonathan Van Ness, Julianne Hough, and Zosia Mamet among many others.

