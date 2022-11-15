Kaley Cuoco reveals series she is filming while pregnant as she shows off hair transformation The star seems happy to be back to work!

Kaley Cuoco may be several months into her first pregnancy, but that's not stopping her from meeting her work commitments.

The star shared a sweet update with fans about what she has been up to during her pregnancy, and while for some that may look like a lot of resting, for her it is getting back to work!

Back on 11 October, she announced she was expecting a baby girl coming in 2023 with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, both becoming first time parents.

Kaley took to Instagram to share that regardless of her pregnancy, she was still up for filming her projects, and just kicked off filming a brand new television series for NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

The actress shared some behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories of her back at work, a sweet selfie in which she is also debuting a brand new hair color.

The selfie sees her alongside a member of her entourage, and the two are seen smiling – plus Kaley debuting her new brown hair – alongside her other trusty companion, her dog King. She captioned the selfie with: "Welp first day of work!!" tagging her team and the new show, plus adding: "King and I ready for another adventure!"

The actress seems happy to be back on set

The following glimpses into the set reveal her cheeky "trailer rules" sign for people coming into her space, the pranks the crew members have already been pulling, like giving her an extremely oversized pair of bright pink bloomers, and a photo with her new on-screen husband, Chris Messina.

The television show, titled Based on a True Story, stars Kaley as a character named Ava, Chris playing her husband Nathan, and the cast also features Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and Priscilla Quintana.

The crew kicked off the first day with cheeky pranks

The plot reads: "Follows a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star, three strangers that are about to meet and change their lives. Explores America's obsession with true crime and serial killers."

Kaley has several other projects in development, including a television movie titled A Season with Mom, and an untitled mini series in which she portrays Doris Day, based on A.E. Hotchner's 1976 biography Doris Day: Her Own Story.

