Simone Biles and fiance Jonathan Owens sparkle in special festive picture

Simone Biles has wished her fans a "happy holidays" as December opens, three days after she warmed the hearts of her 6.7 million Instagram followers with beautiful baby news.

The US gymnast posted a festive picture of her and fiance Jonarhan Owens, with Simone rocking a bright red silk dress and NFL star Jonathan wearing white pants and a striped white top.

They were surrounded by Christmas trees in the picture, and Simone simply captioned the snap: "Happy holidays!"

"Soulmate," Jonathan commented on the post, while fans were quick to also share their love with fire and heart emojis.

The picture came after Simone shared a sweet photograph of herself cradling her newborn niece. In a doting caption, the 25-year-old penned a tribute to her brother and sister-in-law, introducing their newborn to the world: "My precious little niece made her debut Friday. I’m so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you! Congrats to my brother @rbiles2 & sister-in-law @ivfbelieveinbabybiles."

Her brother Ron later shared photos of his daughter on his personal Instagram account, revealing her name is Ronni Louise Biles.

"Hello world, meet my little daughter who has FINALLY made her debut. Ronni Louise Biles, my precious and gorgeous little girl. She was born on 11/25/22 at 7:52am, weighed 4.1lbs, and is 17" inches long. She may be small but TRUST ME she’s a mighty little one. I’m so in love, happy, and relieved both my ladies are doing well," penned Ron.

The new father added: "I can’t thank each of you enough. To everyone who has called, texted, supported, and prayed for our little girl during this challenging journey your love and support truly means the world to us and especially me."

