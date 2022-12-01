Dylan Dreyer is glowing as she shares very happy update on Today The NBC star is a beloved TV host

Dylan Dreyer has delighted fans after sharing a new update on social media concerning her job.

The NBC daytime star is a beloved host and adores her job - something that was more than apparent this week.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan posted several photos that were captured of her beaming with happiness while working on the program.

These included her sitting at the news desk and standing outside on the plaza with her co-hosts.

"Apparently @photonate captured my many happy moments today!" she captioned the picture.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You have the most genuine smile and laugh! I love it!" while another wrote: "You’re always happy, and the bright light on the show." A third added: "You're such a ray of sunshine."

Dylan shared several joyous moments from Today

Dylan is close friends with her Today co-stars and has been there to support Al Roker in particular of late, filling in for him while he has been recovering from illness.

The TV star stood in for him at the recent Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, hosting the action live from Uptown.

She also led Monday's show as the rest of her Third Hour co-stars had the day off.

Dylan is a busy mom to her three children

During the program, the mother-of-three opened up about hosting at the parade.

She said: "I was at the parade, it was nice to step in and help fill out. I had never been to the actual parade before, well from a distance but I was never allowed through. But thanks to some credentials this year I was allowed through. Then I went home and cooked for my whole family."

Dylan went on to reveal that the cooking process wasn't too difficult thanks to her preparing a lot of it in advance, and credited her mother-in-law for helping out "so much".

Dylan shares her three children with her husband Brian Fichera

Dylan recently spoke to HELLO! ahead of Thanksgiving, revealing that it was her family's favorite holiday.

She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won’t have it any other way. His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA. For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

The star continued: "I rely heavily on family. Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepared beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime!"

The star - who is a doting mom to sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty - added of her oldest two: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most!"

