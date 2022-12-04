Kym Marsh inundated with support after Strictly elimination The star tool to social media…

Kym Marsh had audiences mesmerised by her incredible performances week after week on Strictly Come Dancing, but sadly the actress was eliminated from the competition Saturday and marked her axe from the show with a heartfelt message.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate reunite with children following royal tour

Taking to social media, the Coronation Street star, 46, shared a fabulous photo alongside her dance partner Graziano Di Prima dressed in their Fame costumes and a second photo of herself and her family at home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Craig Revel Horwood sparks reaction after praising Kym Marsh's Strictly-honed figure

Captioning the snaps, the star penned: "Thank you so much to everyone who supported us throughout this competition! We had such a great time! I will never forget this moment in my life. I have made a friend for life in @grazianodiprima but I have to say a huge Thankyou to my family.

FULL LINE UP REVEALED: Strictly Come Dancing: All the contestants for the Christmas special revealed

SO SWEET: Strictly's Kym Marsh in tears as husband watches emotional dance

"My son, my daughter, their partners, my parents, my siblings, I could not have got through this without them! I love you my beautiful family! Graziano you are now an honorary Marsh!! We love you. Thank you for the fun, the laughter and thank you for showing me that I am stronger than I think! Love you!!" alongside a red love heart emoji.

The post was so touching

Graziano replied to the sweet tribute, writing: "@marsh_kym My warrior!! I had the best time!! I love you and your family!!"

Friends and fans of the star also couldn't wait to share their kind words in the comments section. Carol Vorderman penned: "Well missus...I think you broke the Internet a few times in the last weeks so win-win...I curtsey in awe...b****y ace xx."

One fan replied: "So sad to see you go…Loved all your dances," alongside a red love heart.

The star gushed about her partner talking to Tess Daley

A second added: "You smashed it. I love your dancing Kym and Graziano. I am so sad to see you go."

On Friday, the pair performed a fabulous Cha Cha Cha to Fame by Irene Cara, and despite receiving glowing compliments from the judges landed themselves in the bottom two alongside Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.