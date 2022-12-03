Claudia Winkleman reveals hilarious lie told by her very rarely seen daughter Matilda - and it is so funny The star opened up…

Claudia Winkleman is notoriously private about her family but on Friday evening the Strictly Come Dancing host opened up about her daughter Matilda, 16, on The Graham Norton Show with a hilarious story about the teen.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate join David Beckham for star-studded Earthshot Prize

Sitting on Graham's iconic red sofa, alongside Jamie Oliver, George Takei and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, the 50-year-old recalled how in lockdown, Matilda lied to her teachers about having WiFi throughout her GCSEs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman secret Strictly tears during Saturday's show

The hilarious fib all came to a head when Claudia met Matilda's head-of-year at parent's evening - and her reaction was hilarious.

IMPORTANT:- Strictly Come Dancing's new dates following World Cup disruption revealed - see full schedule

REVEALED: Claudia Winkleman reveals 'brutal' new role away from Strictly Come Dancing

Explaining the story on the show, Claudia said: "So our daughter, she's 16, in lockdown, she was revising for her GCSE's and we had a parent-teacher meeting. It was eight months in, the poor teachers were working so incredibly hard.

The star had a ball on the show

"And the head of year said: 'I know we shouldn't bring this up because Tilda says you guys are really embarrassed by it, but we just have to say we are so sorry about your lack of WiFi…'"

Pulling a hilarious face, Claudia remarked: "I was like: 'Come again' also, by the way, I do my Radio Two show live from the airing cupboard we've got full WiFi if nothing else! And I just looked at her and said: 'I'm sorry?'

"For eight months I was like: 'Good luck in double maths' and she [Matilda] was like: 'Uh huh,' and doing TikToks and hadn't done anything!

Claudia rarely talks about her children

"And also wrote quite cleverly in the email [to her teacher about their WiFi problems]: 'Please don't mention it to my parents as they are slightly embarrassed, their WiFi is really dodgy and I don't want to tell them because they're homeschooling three of us and I just want to be supportive."

Jamie Oliver interjected: "So did you go along with it - did you back her up?"

To which Claudia replied: "Absolutely not, I'm not that good a liar. I said, 'We have perfect WiFi we're ok,'" then the star jokingly shouted "Matilda," as the audience chuckled.

Claudia shares Matilda and her two sons, Jake, 19 and Arthur, 11, with her husband of 22 years Kris Thykier.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.