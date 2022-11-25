Strictly's Helen Skelton shares ultra-rare photo of her dad as she reflects on 'crazy journey' The presenter opened up

Strictly star Helen Skelton sparked a sweet fan reaction with an ultra-rare photo of her dad on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile presenter posted a montage of joyous photos and video clips documenting her whirlwind Strictly journey thus far.

Among the touching snaps was a sweet photo of Helen hugging her father, Richard Skelton. The mum-of-three also included a plethora of candid photos featuring her adorable children, the cast of Strictly and her professional dance partner, Gorka Marquez.

"There goes a weekend we won't forget for a while. Blessed with the best. Thanks for your messages and thanks for being on this crazy journey. My parents are the BEST. FACT. Week ten incoming," Helen penned in the caption.

The presenter shared a heartwarming social media post

Her legion of fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one commenting: "Keep it up Helen, you're doing really great!" whilst a second remarked: "Utterly FAB-U-LOUS".

"Great memories to hold in your heart forever Helen!! You have danced your way into the hearts of the nation!!" gushed a third, and a fourth chimed: "LOVE watching this journey of yours Helen! Squealing at the TV weekly in celebration of you!".

Helen's heartwarming update comes after the former Blue Peter presenter took a cheeky swipe at her professional dance partner, Gorka Marquez, during Saturday's programme.

Helen and Gorka have been lighting up the Strictly dance floor

From the "secret mic" moments reel, the mum-of-three quipped, "Ohhh, he wishes," to the backing dancers during their routine to Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse's song Valerie.

Following their performance at the Blackpool Ballroom Tower on Saturday, the pair managed to score an impressive 39 points. Despite the triumphant outcome, some viewers were disappointed that judge Craig Revel Horwood only scored them nine points.

"Still bothers me that Helen & Gorka didn't get a full 40," wrote one fan, while another said: "Helen was amazing!! Deffo should have been 40!!!"

