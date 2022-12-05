Kelly Ripa's Christmas with her children will be extra special - and emotional - this year The Live star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa loves nothing more than spending time with her three grown-up children, who she shares with husband Mark Consuelos.

The Live star lives in New York City in a beautiful townhouse in the Upper East Side, and will be gearing up for an extra emotional holiday season with her loved ones.

This is because this year, Kelly's family have faced a big change involving her daughter Lola, 21.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Lola was the first of her siblings to move abroad for college and has been living in London since September.

The aspiring musician will be returning home for Christmas to be with her parents and siblings, making their time together all the more valuable.

Lola recently popped back to NYC for Thanksgiving, and it looked like a great time was had by all, with Kelly sharing a number of happy photos from their celebrations on social media.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola will be back home for the holidays

Not only is Lola away from her family, but Kelly and Mark's youngest son Joaquin, 19, also lives away from home in Michigan, where he has been studying since last September.

And while couple's oldest son, Michael, lives in New York still, he is away from home a lot, having settled down in Brooklyn.

The aspiring actor has been on Live with Kelly and Ryan several times this year to discuss his career in the entertainment industry.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are incredibly close to their children

He most recently landed a role in upcoming Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, playing the character of Petey. The show is backed by Milojo Productions, Kelly and Mark's production company.

Speaking with People Magazine, the young star opened up about what his acting journey has been like, and how grateful he is for his parents' help. "I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Lola, meanwhile, is making a name for herself as a singer, while Joaquin is a talented wrestler. With all three children back home for the holidays, Kelly and Mark will no doubt be incredibly happy!

