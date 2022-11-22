Dylan Dreyer's insanely organized home overlooks the waterfront - and wow!

Dylan Dreyer really does manage to do it all - and makes it look effortless in the process!

The Today star is working every day on the NBC morning show, but is still finding time to prepare for her family's upcoming Thanksgiving meal this Thursday.

Taking to Instagram this week ahead of her busy work schedule - which will see her work Thanksgiving morning - Dylan opened the doors into her New York home, revealing the efforts she had gone to to prepare for cooking the holiday meal.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's sweet baby video will be the best thing you see all day

The wide-angled photo also revealed an incredible look inside Dylan's family home, complete with a beautiful waterfront view.

Dylan's meal prep included her writing labels on a variety of plates and dishes to get organised knowing what would be going in which one.

The star's fans were more than impressed, with many taking to commenting on the photo.

Dylan Dreyer shared a glimpse inside her incredible home

"I am in awe of you! Demanding job, three small children, NYC apartment! And always happy ! Enjoy the holidays!" one wrote, while another commented: "I just made all my post it notes with the dishes as well…so glad to see I’m not the only OCD for the holidays." A third added: "Lovely organization. Are you located on the water? Your view is beautiful from the dining area."

Dylan recently spoke to HELLO! ahead of Thanksgiving, revealing that it was her family's favorite holiday.

She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won’t have it any other way. His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA. For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

Dylan Dreyer lives with husband Brian Fichera and their three sons

The star continued: "I rely heavily on family. Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepared beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime!"

The star - who is a doting mom to sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty - added of her oldest two: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most!"

