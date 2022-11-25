Kelly Ripa's youngest son towers over family in new photo from epic Thanksgiving celebration

Hannah Hargrave
Live! host Kelly Ripa's wrestler son, Joaquin, towered over his famous family in a photo from Thanksgiving celebrations
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked to have the perfect Thanksgiving celebration as they were joined by all three of their grown children.
The longtime couple shared photos from their get together on Instagram and their youngest child, Joaquin, stole the show.
In one stand out image, Kelly, Mark, their daughter, Lola, and sons, were huddled together for a sweet family snapshot.
Joaquin was front and center and appeared to tower over his entire family with his brother, Michael, just about able to pop his head on his siblings shoulder.
The whole clan were beaming as they were captured after helping their mom to clean up the Thanksgiving aftermath.
It was a very special day for the family as they were reunited, not only with their boys, who live away from home now, but also Lola, who is living abroad for a year.
Joaquin is now the tallets of the Ripa/Consuelos family
Kelly delivered the happy news to fans that she had returned to New York.
In a clip Kelly posted to her Instagram Stories, Lola was seen crawling on the floor and fawning over their dog Lena, who couldn't control her excitement at her coming home.
Kelly captioned the emotional reunion: "@theyoungestyung and Lena together again!"
Joaquin is on the wrestling team at university
This year saw a big change for Lola. Instead of living on campus at NYU, she's currently in Europe on an exchange program, set to spend a few months studying abroad.
Joaquin is now in his second year at university in Michigan where he is flourishing on the wrestling team.
Michael is working and living in New York and carving out a career in the entertainment industry as an actor and writer.
Lola has been studying abroad but came home for the holidays
Kelly and Mark have installed a great work ethic in their children and during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."
The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."
