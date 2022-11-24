Kelly Ripa shares hilarious thanksgiving update - and you won’t believe it The star took to social media

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to a cheeky update and on Thursday the GMA star posted a hilarious Thanksgiving photo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the wife of Mark Consuelos, 52, shared a laid-back photo of herself sipping on a mug.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

Written on the mug were the words: "Woke up sexy as hell again," alongside a GIF reading: "Happy Thanksgiving," in the most perfect autumnal font.

In the photo, the star is donning thick black-framed glasses and a white shirt and a matching sweater.

The star was captured drinking from a hilarious mug

Her iconic blonde locks looked as perfect as ever and were styled in natural waves.

This isn't the first holiday update we’ve seen from the star as on Wednesday she revealed her daughter Lola was visiting from London for the special holiday.

In a clip Kelly posted to her Instagram Stories, Lola was seen crawling on the floor and fawning over their dog Lena, who couldn't control her excitement at her coming home.

Kelly captioned the emotional reunion: "@theyoungestyung and Lena together again!"

Lola came home for Thanksgiving

Instead of living on campus at NYU, she's currently in Europe on an exchange program, spending a few months studying abroad.

Kelly and Mark also share sons Michael and Joaquin.

Last year, David Muir, spoke about Kelly being his plan B if things didn't go to plan while he was hosting his own Thanksgiving.

Kelly is married to Mark Consuelos

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the World News Tonight anchor and good friend of Kelly, opened up about cooking for his loved ones and said: "We are a smaller group coming for Thanksgiving this year, and I'm going to cook," before adding: "But Kelly has offered to be the back-up plan."

Ryan agreed with his choice, adding: "She's a good back-up plan," as David hilariously continued: "I have not mentioned that to the family because they'll just go straight to plan B!"

Kelly gave her own two cents on the proposal, saying: "Plan B is totally catered, because I have no time this year. I'm not even messing around. I'm not even pretending to bake a pie.

