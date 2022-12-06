John Travolta mourns tragic passing of co-star and friend Kirstie Alley The Grease star is heartbroken

John Travolta was left heartbroken on Monday as he received news of the passing of his dear friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley.

The actor took to social media soon after news broke, sharing a throwback image of the actress adorned in pearls and a wedding dress.

He also included another throwback, this time of the two cheerfully embracing, showcasing their enduring friendship over the years.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he lovingly penned. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

John and Kirstie starred together in the 1989 rom-com Look Who's Talking, which was a summer blockbuster, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

The actress passed away at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer, as revealed in a statement by her two children, William "True" and Lillie Parker.

John shared a touching tribute to the co-star he lost

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…" it read. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

It continued: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

Kirstie's family released a statement announcing her illness and passing

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," it concluded.

