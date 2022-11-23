Why John Travolta has two amazing reasons to celebrate this week The Saturday Night Fever star marked not one but two special events

John Travolta will currently be making sure that youngest son Ben is having a memorable 12th birthday, but the family will have another reason to celebrate this week.

MORE: John Travolta shares rare and sweet glimpse of family life featuring daughter Ella

We imagine Ben might not be after the largest birthday spread, as Thursday will be Thanksgiving, and he'll no doubt be wanting to save space for the extravagant meal that John will be preparing for his children. The Hollywood star has already shared some insights into Ben's special day with a sweet post on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta's son wows with incredible gymnastic moves

The snap showed the youngster cuddled up with the family dog, Peanut, and John had a gushing tribute for his son.

WOW: John Travolta's daughter Ella surprises in sophisticated belted look – how stunning

READ: John Travolta pays tribute to wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday

He wrote: "Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and Peanut!! We love you so much!!"

Fans loved the sweet snap, as one enthused: "Oh my goodness cut it out look how cute that is happy birthday Ben, happy snuggling," and a second added: "Oh my gosh this is the cutest picture ever!!!"

A third shared: "Happiest bday to your son. What a sweet pic. Ben and I share same birthday. All the best," while a fourth commented: "He sure looks just like his mom. He very handsome just like his dad. Happy Birthday Benjamin. Hope you have a wonderful day."

John's son Ben turned 12 on Wednesday

And a fifth noted the strong bond between Ben and Peanut, as they penned: "He must be the best big brother, the little puppy is so beyond comfortable with him. Love the love your family have and share."

Ben had another reason to be proud this week, as his dad shared an incredible video showing off his gymnastic ability.

SEE: John Travolta's lookalike daughter Ella sparks major reaction from fans with heartfelt video

MORE: John Travolta shares heartbreaking message to Olivia Newton-John on the late star's birthday

"New distance for Ben," the proud father posted as he showed the youngster on the far link bars.

Fans were also impressed with his prowess, predicting that Ben might be making an appearance on Ninja Warrior in the not too distant future.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.