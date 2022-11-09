John Travolta shares rare and sweet glimpse of family life featuring daughter Ella The Grease star is a father-of-two

John Travolta usually keeps his social media presence limited but personal, preferring to dote over his two kids, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella surprises in sophisticated belted look – how stunning

The actor did just that with his latest post, sharing a photograph of his daughter and their cat while sitting inside what looked to be their family home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: John Travolta's daughter Ella looks just like him in recent video

The pair posed for the picture while a beautifully sunlit room was visible behind them, featuring a work table and a small shelf with a few awards peeking through.

"Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," John gushed in his caption, which Ella responded to with a flurry of heart emojis.

MORE: John Travolta pays tribute to wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday

"Ella and the cat are especially beautiful," one of his friends commented, while a fan wrote: "She truly is a beautiful young woman...but as parents we all are a bit biased aren't we?"

Another said: "She's a perfect blend of both her parents," and a third added: "She is absolutely stunning!! And the cat is adorable!"

John shared a photo while hanging out with his daughter and their cat

John and Ella share a close relationship that extends beyond just the personal, recently showing that they were able to function well professionally, too.

The two starred together in a PlayStation commercial with Ben Stiller and his son Quinlin and LeBron James and his son Bronny.

MORE: John Travolta's lookalike daughter Ella sparks major reaction from fans with heartfelt video

MORE: John Travolta shares heartbreaking message to Olivia Newton-John on the late star's birthday

They created a mock support group scenario where Ben dressed as Kratos from the game God of War and talked of recreating those scenarios with his kid to deepen their bond.

He turned to John and asked about how it felt to don the elaborate Kratos get-up for a trip to the farmer's market, and he responded: "Incredible. People were pointing at me going 'Now that's a really great dad.'"

The father-daughter duo put their relationship to the test in a PlayStation commercial

Ella sat next to him and rolled her eyes as she clarified: "That's not why they were pointing. You were wearing a buck skin loincloth," as Ben interjected: "Ella, it's not buck, it's bear. And I get those points all the time."

Fans loved seeing a different side of the two and the candid on-screen banter between them felt quite natural.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.