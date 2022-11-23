John Travolta shares son Ben's Ninja Warrior achievements in new video

John Travolta has shared a rare video of his youngest son Ben as he swings between the far link bars on a Ninja Warrior course.

John keeps his youngest out of the spotlight, but made the rare decision to share the video as Ben, 11, was caught on camera using his upper body strength to leap between the bars, with John revealing that this was a record for Ben, captioning the video: "New distance for Ben."

WATCH: John Travolta shared a candid message

"This is insane! Can’t wait to see him competing," commented one fan as another added: "High five, Ben! My neighbor was an American Ninja warrior and he would be proud!"

John's eldest son Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16 from a seizure. John is also father to Ben and daughter Ella, 22.

The Grease actor is proud of his son Ben's achievements though, and has documented in the past that Ben was a budding gymnast and Ninja Warrior fan.

In August one video showed Ben hoisting himself up stairs with his hands and making leaps onto bars.

John shared the fun video of Ben

John couldn't have been more elated to share his son's feat, writing alongside his post: "Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja and I'm so proud."

In September John poured his heart out in a touching social media post about his family with the 68-year-old filming himself selfie-style to share with fans.

"I was thinking this morning how important achievements and abilities gained or regained are to one's life. And you all have been so appreciative of mine, and my daughter's and my son's achievements and I wanted to thank you for going out of your way to do so," he said. "And to remind you that Ben is on Instagram, and I love you for always staying with me. Thank you."

He then tagged Ben's Instagram account, which shows off his gymnastic skills.