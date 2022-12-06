Jennifer Garner is the ultimate style icon in skinny jeans and heels The actress looked phenomenal

Jennifer Garner sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday with a surprising video of herself busting some seriously quirky moves.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actress uploaded a hilarious video of herself performing an intricate handshake with comedic actor, King Bach.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner wows in unexpected video

Despite the fast-paced nature of their friendly interaction, Jennifer looked sensational as she sashayed across the balcony in a pair of towering Mary Jane heels.

Embracing the change in weather, the mum-of-three teamed her nude heels with a pair of ultra-flattering cigarette pants, a black knitted cardigan, a formal white shirt and a smart woollen coat.

The actress is set to star in a new Netflix comedy

"#FAMILYLEAVE is off to the races! Day 1! @kingbach @netflixfilm," Jennifer noted in the caption.

Fans heaped praise on the duo, with one writing: "The best handshakers there ever were!" whilst a second remarked: "And in heels impressive."

"Beyond gorgeous and adorable!" penned a third, and a fourth gushed: "Your energy is contagious! God bless you!"

Jennifer shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer is gearing up for her next Netflix project in the form of family comedy, Family Leave. A brief synopsis shared by the streaming giant reads: "The Brenners wake up to a full family body switch, they quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world; they must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the body switch."

The star's latest social media update comes after the 13 Going on 30 actress stepped out to enjoy a rare public outing with her 17-year-old daughter, Violet.

Dressed up to the nines, the mother-daughter duo attended the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Jennifer and Violet looked lovely

Violet looked all grown up in a statement black Carolina Herrera dress which she teamed with bold red heels. Jennifer, meanwhile, slipped into a sleek floor-length gown with ornate detailing around the shoulders.

Stunned by Violet's glamorous appearance, one Instagram follower wrote: "Your date - my heart skipped a beat when I saw a photo," while another gushed: "You and Violet looked stunning. What a night for you and her."

