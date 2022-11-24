Jennifer Garner shows off skills at fish market – and they will impress on Thanksgiving The Yes Day actress is a mom-of-three

Jennifer Garner will have a very busy day, creating a vast meal for her family, and she previously hinted at her culinary ability.

COOK: Jennifer Garner's 10-minute cornbread recipe is a must-try this Thanksgiving

During the week, the Love, Simon star headed to the Pike Place Public Market, where she helped out a local fish vendor. In a video, she was seen standing behind the counter while a co-worker threw a large fish at her to catch. Jennifer successfully caught the enormous catch and then proudly showed it off to the assembled crowd.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shows off skills at fish market

We’re sure Jennifer's talents in the kitchen will go down a storm with her three children as she prepares a lavish Thanksgiving meal for them – and we're sure ex Ben Affleck enjoyed the meals when they were together!

MORE: Jennifer Garner praised by fans for 'fearless' act in daring video

LOOK: Jennifer Garner debuts bold new look in chic shorts and heels

Captioning the video, she wrote: "If you're buying, they're flying! Thank you, Alex, for the soft landing, thank you, @pikeplacepublicmarket for the awesome Seattle day!"

Fans were obsessed with the video, as one commented: "Good catch isn't that market amazing!!!" and a second enthused: "This woman is so down to earth not afraid to get fish juice on her."

Jennifer was proud of the catch

A third added: "Just the best human!" while another asked the question on everyone's minds: "Nice hands!! Did those scales ever come out of your sweater? Yikes."

READ: Jennifer Lopez gives rare insight into relationship with Jennifer Garner

LOOK: Jennifer Garner wows with unexpected short hair transformation

Jennifer still enjoys a strong relationship with Ben, and his new wife Jennifer Lopez, and the families might even end up spending Thanksgiving together due to their bonds.

The star loves creating meals for her family

Jennifer is a keen cook and even has her own Pretend Cooking Show - a popular Instagram series.

SEE: Jennifer Garner shares unexpected photo with her 'kids' as she marks movie milestone

WOW: Jennifer Garner sunbathes on the beach in beautiful new photo

She is often baking sweet treats online, sometimes with the help of her mom Patricia.

And following her visit to the fish market, perhaps it won't be turkey that is on the menu this year, but instead a nice fish diet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.