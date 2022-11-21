Jennifer Garner's children's change to family traditions this Thanksgiving The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to three children who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple have remained on great terms not only with each other but with their new partners too, with Jennifer Lopez recently praising the 13 Going on 30 star's co-parenting with Ben.

This year, Jennifer and Ben's children - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - will have an extra special - and very different Thanksgiving - with all the more people to celebrate with.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner shares a glimpse of her mindblowing family farm

This is because it's the first holiday they will be celebrating as a blended family with their new stepmother and stepsiblings - Emme and Max - JLo's twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

JLo and Ben's first Thanksgiving as husband and wife will no doubt see them spend it in Los Angeles, so that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel can also easily go and spend time with their mom too.

Jennifer is a keen cook and even has her own Pretend Cooking Show - a popular Instagram series - on social media.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's children's Thanksgiving will be extra special this year

She is often baking sweet treats online, sometimes with the help of her mom Patricia.

Earlier in the month, JLo opened up about her and Ben's family unit - along with her respect for Jennifer - while chatting to Vogue.

"[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," the Let's Get Loud singer maintained.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have remained on great terms since their divorce

The three all live in Los Angeles, while Marc lives on the East Coast, and she told the publication it was a transition she was very meticulous about.

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said, adding that: "They have so many feelings. They're teens."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married earlier in the year

She added: "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

She also fondly credited how strong her children are growing up to be, saying: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

