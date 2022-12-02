Kind Watch: Jennifer Garner's act of kindness that will warm your heart Stars spreading kindness around the world

Kind Watch shines a light on the kindest acts from celebrities each week. At HELLO! we are passionate about the power of kindness and the impact it can have on the world around us.

Small acts of kindness can go a long way. We are recognising the stars from all walks of showbiz who have gone to great lengths to help others in our Kind Watch series, following on from our Kind List 2022 where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Duchess of York in celebrating kind individuals who aren't necessarily in the public eye...

POWERFUL: Bindi Irwin reveals kindness can change the world in emotive letter

Loading the player...

Jennifer Garner

We love that kind-hearted Jennifer Garner shone a light on Save The Children's Early Childhood Coordinators around the US and urged people to support the charity on Giving Tuesday.

"Not all superheroes wear capes," Jennifer said.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's kindness touched the hearts of many when she attended The Music Man musical and later bid US$100,000 (£83,000) for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman during an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Hugh said: "I've known Nic for almost 30 years. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know."

Simone Biles

It is lovely to see Simone Biles supporting charity Friends of the Children that pairs foster kids with professional mentors after being so inspired by their work.

She said: "Not everyone has a support system like I do. As a former foster kid, I understand just how difficult that can make things — and it's a huge reason why I work with Friends of the Children. I'm so inspired by the work they do."

Emma and Matt Willis

In the true spirit of kindness, Emma and Matt Willis threw their support behind a campaign to help the homeless and vulnerable through the cost-of-living crisis at Christmas.

Emma said: "Matt and I are both really proud to support the Festival of Kindness campaign. The help the campaign provides for people experiencing homelessness across the country is transformative for so many and more important than ever."

Rachel Riley

Countdown's Rachel Riley revealed her family welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their home.

She told HELLO!: "I hope to be setting a good example to my daughters on how to be kind. We've had a number of Ukrainian refugees move in with us since the war broke out and we've treated them no differently to our own family."

Kate Winslet

We love that Kate Winslet made one family’s dreams come true. The actress donated £17,000 to help cover the huge energy bills they are faced with due to their disabled daughter's life-support equipment.

Carolynne Hunter said: "When I heard about the money I just burst into tears - I thought it wasn't even real."

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe has stunned people with his incredible generosity in giving £5,000 to a bookshop in Norwich.

Speaking to HELLO!, Trisha Goddard said: "Russell Crowe is pretty good as well. He gave money to a tiny little bookshop in my old town, Norwich, that helps with literacy."

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish warmed everyone’s hearts when he called young fan Finlay who inspired his World Cup goal celebration. The England hero told Finlay: "I was buzzing to get a goal and then I could do my little celebration just for you."

Simon Cowell

Congratulations to Simon Cowell for winning the Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards. His fiancée Lauren Silverman proudly said: "Simon has been teaching our son Eric the value and the importance of helping others."

Margot Robbie

We love Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie's kind gesture to the cast of Neighbours that came to light recently.

"I wrote everyone a big letter," she said. "I sent 37 bottles of champagne for every year that the show had been on air and then of course I did a little video they could play during the last episode."

Nicola Adams

Nicola Adams is on a kind mission this Christmas as she lends her voice to a campaign asking people to donate their unopened in-date food items to food banks in the Trussell Trust, in partnership with Deliveroo.

"I know how challenging it is for some families to put food on the table," she said. "And although they shouldn’t be needed, I’m using my platform and my voice this Christmas to raise awareness."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.