Jennifer Garner and boyfriend make rare romantic outing together

Jennifer Garner was spotted on an outing with her boyfriend John Miller, and the two definitely looked like they were having a great time.

They were seen in pictures shared by Daily Mail out in Los Angeles, packing on the PDA as they kissed before hopping into a car together.

Jennifer kept things casual in all-black athletic wear, while John opted for a tee and dark jeans as it seemed like they were just enjoying the good weather together.

The couple are rarely seen together, choosing to keep their relationship private while not officially making any declarations or announcement about their status.

The Yes Day star and her CaliGroup CEO boyfriend have reportedly been dating for over four years, briefly splitting up in 2020.

Jennifer and John have never commented publicly on their relationship, but her former Alias co-star Victor Garber – who married Jen and Ben Affleck back in 2005 – shared his opinion on her relationship.

Jennifer and John have been dating for four years

"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable," Victor told Us Weekly in 2019. "They're great! What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company. Her priority is her children. That's it. She's focused on that. She's remarkable … She's happy."

The mom-of-three - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten, who she shares with Ben – opened up on the pressures of dating in the limelight on the Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan podcast, admitting that there was often pressure to get engaged quickly.

"If it's true and you are starting to be serious with someone and [the press] start saying, 'Well, when are they gonna be engaged?'" she said, the same month she and John first split.

"It's almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second.

The actress shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

"And then it's immediately, 'Trouble in paradise.' And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy."

