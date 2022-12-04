Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet's glam appearance gets fans talking The 13 Going on 30 star is a doting mom-of-three

Jennifer Garner is notoriously private when it comes to her children but made a rare exception in taking her firstborn to a public event this week to ring in her 17th birthday.

The 13 Going on 30 star was joined by her daughter Violet at the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, and looked all grown up in a Carolina Herrera dress teamed with red heels.

After being pictured at the event with Jennifer, many of the star's fans were quick to comment on her grown-up and glamorous appearance on social media.

One wrote on Jennifer's Instagram: "Your date - my heart skipped a beat when I saw a photo," while another wrote: "You and Violet looked stunning. What a night for you and her." A third added: "Violet looked stunning!"

Jennifer never shares photos of her children on social media so chose not to post one of her and her daughter from the event, but instead posted several pictures of herself and from inside the White House at the dinner.

Jennifer Garner reflected on the special evening with her daughter Violet

The Hollywood star shares Violet, and younger children Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

It's been an eventful year for Jennifer and Ben's children, who have adapted to life in a new family unit following Ben's marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and it appears that everyone is incredibly happy in their new blended family.

The Hollywood star with her daughter Violet at The White House

While Jennifer hasn't spoken out about her ex's new marriage, she will no doubt be happy for him, having kept on good terms with the father of her children following their divorce.

They are often spotted out and about in LA together with their kids, and don't live far away from each other so that their children can easily spend time with both their mom and dad.

J-Lo, meanwhile, praised Jennifer and her parenting in a recent interview. She told Vogue: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

