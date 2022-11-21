Exclusive: Al Roker shared joy about son Nick returning home for Thanksgiving just before health diagnosis The Today star is incredibly close to his children

Al Roker is currently recovering in hospital after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs.

MORE: Al Roker's latest job will leave you in awe - and it's for a good cause

The Today star is thankfully recuperating well, and told fans about his health diagnosis on Friday after being noticeably absent from the NBC daytime show.

While this Thanksgiving is likely not what Al had originally planned, he and his family are no doubt grateful for his recovery.

Just before falling ill, Al opened up about what he was looking forward to this Thanksgiving in a chat with HELLO!.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today star Al Roker's rise to fame

The doting father was excited to be reunited with his son Nick, 19, who is currently away at college, having flown the nest in September.

MORE: Al Roker encourages fans to conquer stress as he takes time off Today

MORE: Al Roker and wife 'bursting with pride' over remarkable achievement by son Nick

Giving an insight into how he imagined his Thanksgiving to be, the dad-of-three said: "This Thanksgiving will be a little sweeter because Nick has been away from home for college and I know he’s looking forward to some home cooking and hanging out with his family. And we are looking forward to hanging out with him."

Al Roker spoke to HELLO! about reuniting with son Nick for Thanksgiving

He also opened up about hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade again with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

While he is likely to be resting instead, he will no doubt watch it from the television, cheering his co-stars on.

MORE: Today Show surprises with live wedding ceremony on program

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager looks unrecognizable with super long hair transformation

It's a big tradition in Al's family to meet up after the parade, with both his son Nick and wife Deborah Roberts watching it from their home in Uptown Manhattan, before going out for dinner as a family.

Nick flew the nest in September after leaving home to attend college

He explained: "After I finish Thanksgiving day parade, where Nick and Deborah and our dog Pepper usually watch the parade from uptown, we will meet for dinner at one of our favorite restaurants for a lovely Thanksgiving meal, and then come home and pass out." Al - who is a talented cook - gave an insight into what his family enjoy eating too.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals real reason she was absent from Today in new photo at home

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartbreaking news

"I still try and make my mother’s sweet potato Poon each year, which is basically a crustless, sweet potato pie with a marshmallow topping. The trick is to not let the marshmallows catch fire underneath the broiler."

As well as Nick, Al and Deborah are also parents to daughter Leila, who lives in Paris where she works as a journalist. Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

We will Al a speedy recovery and hope that he still has a lovely Thanksgiving recovering at home with his family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.