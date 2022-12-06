Kelly Clarkson hosts talk show in most unexpected way due to ill health The American Idol winner remained determined

Kelly Clarkson isn't going to let a little bit of illness stop her, but she was forced to step away from her talk show for its latest installment.

The singer couldn't appear in person in the studio for the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but she still made her presence felt.

Rather than being there in her cheerful self in person, she appeared via video footage, zooming in from home as she got some rest.

Kelly appeared make-up free while simply wearing a red and pink button down with her mic attached, waving to her studio audience.

The cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters conducted a takeover of the show, with star Morris Chestnut assuming the position of host.

He even welcomed a virtual Kelly to the set after the Kellyoke segment had completed, and when he asked her how she felt, she simply responded: "Not great."

Kelly was forced to appear virtually for her show due to ill health

This isn't the first time in recent memory that the singer was forced to step back due to ill health, having to do so in shows that took place later in November as well.

Sunita Mani led a takeover of the show by the cast of the movie Spirited, including Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell, and Ryan Reynolds, while Mario Lopez hosted on another occasion.

"No, you are not seeing things, I am in fact, not Kelly," Sunita said at the top of the show. "She's not feeling great today, so it's me, Sunita Mani, to the rescue!"

Many of Kelly's ardent followers took to social media at the time to share their worries for the host and wished for a quick and speedy recovery and return to the screen, although she did eventually return after two days off.

This isn't the first time the talk show host had to call in sick recently

"Feel better soon beautiful queen, and I can't wait," one said, while another added: "So disappointed that Kelly was sick for this….she would have enjoyed it….get better, we miss you."

