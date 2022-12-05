Al Roker reappears on Today as his co-stars pay him heartfelt tribute The Today star is incredibly missed!

Al Roker is recovering from complications as a result of blood clots on his lungs and was admitted back to hospital last week.

The Today star is in incredible hands but his presence on the NBC daytime show is very much missed.

Not only do Al's fans miss seeing him on the program, but his co-stars do too, and they made sure to pay tribute to him at the start of the week in the sweetest way.

VIDEO: Al Roker's health battle in his own words

The Today team had created a Love Actually-inspired holiday video card, which saw Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager all take part.

Not wanting to miss Al, the group included the beloved weatherman by creating cutouts of his face for everyone to hold.

While Al is understandably not currently active on social media as he recovers in hospital, his wife Deborah Roberts appeared to give a positive update after visiting her husband over the weekend.

Al Roker's Today co-stars made sure he still appeared in their festive holiday video card

Alongside a photo of a coffee cup, she wrote on Instagram Stories: "Faith and gratitude." The journalist later posted a picture of the TV screen while back at home, showing the Georgia Bulldogs winning against the LSU Tigers.

"A good day all around!" she wrote, suggesting that there had been some positive news about Al, too.

Deborah had also shared a reflective post last week, posting a picture of the turning leaves in New York, where the family lives, and wrote: "So grateful for the love."

Al Roker has been off Today for several weeks due to illness

She didn't elaborate on Al or how he was feeling, but earlier that day she had also shared a snapshot of a TV airing the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and she appeared to be in a hospital room.

Al is also in the thoughts of his children, Leila, Nick and Courteney. His youngest daughter, Leila, took to Instagram after Page Six and multiple other outlets shared the news about her dad's return to hospital and delivered an emotional update on the last month.

Alongside a series of upbeat photos, including one of her, Al, her mom, Deborah Roberts, brother, Nick, and sister, Courtney, she wrote: "November photo dump – the parts of this month that were actually enjoyable."

The beloved weatherman with wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick

The beloved host has been off from the Today show for several weeks due to ill health, though he had returned home on Thursday, 24 November, just in time to spend the holidays with his family.

His entire Today family have been wishing him well, with the NBC daytime show posting a tribute to the star on Instagram after he was rushed back to hospital.

