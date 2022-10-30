Today stars' very famous family members - Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and more The NBC daytime show has some familiar family connections!

Today is one of the most popular daytime shows in the United States and is watched by millions of viewers each weekday morning.

As a result of the success of the NBC daytime show, the anchors are famous in their own right, with the likes of Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer all gracing the covers of magazines and giving interviews themselves.

But many of the anchors aren't the only famous members of their family! In fact, quite a few of the Today stars have well-known relatives, some you may already know about, and some may surprise you.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame - from teaching to Today

Jenna Bush Hager's famous father, George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager has had an incredible career, from starting out as a teacher to now being a beloved co-host on the Fourth Hour of Today.

The mother-of-three has carved a successful career away from her family, who happen to be pretty well known too! Jenna's father is former President of the United States, George W. Bush, while her late grandfather was George H. W. Bush.

Jenna's twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, meanwhile, is a successful activist and co-founder of the nonprofit organization Global Health Corps. Barbara has been on Today this year promoting her and Jenna's book, The Superpower Sisterhood.

Jenna Bush Hager with dad George W. Bush

Craig Melvin's famous wife Lindsay Czarniak

Craig Melvin isn't the only TV presenter in his family! The beloved host is married to Lindsay Czarniak, who works on Fox Sports as a studio host for NASCAR coverage and a sideline reporter for NFL games.

The couple met at work at NBC4, and the rest is history - with the pair going on to get married in 2011 and welcoming two children - Delano and Sybil.

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak

Al Roker's famous wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker has been happily married to wife Deborah Roberts since 1995 and the couple share two children together - Leila and Nick - while Deborah is also a doting stepmother to Al's oldest daughter, Courtney, who he shares with first wife Alice Bell.

Deborah is a successful TV news anchor on ABC News, and has found success with many high profile interviews over the years, from Celine Dion to Anna Sorokin.

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts

Carson Daly's famous wife Siri Pinter

Carson Daly has been married to wife Siri Pinter since 2015, having been dating for a decade beforehand. The couple met in 2002 when Siri was working as a writer's assistant on Carson's TV show, Last Call with Carson Daly, and got engaged in 2013.

Siri went on to become a successful food blogger with the site Siriously Delicious, and even went on to write a book due to its popularity.

Her dad, meanwhile, is Mark Pinter, a daytime soap opera star who's appeared on Love of Life, Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Loving, and All My Children.

Carson Daly and Siri Pinter

