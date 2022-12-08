Tim McGraw mourns tragic loss for country music with bittersweet tribute The father-of-three paid his respects

Tim McGraw took to social media to pay tribute to fallen country music legend Peter Cooper, highlighting their journey over the years.

The singer posted a photograph of Peter and wrote alongside it: "We had ups and downs...about music. He was always honest, truthful and I trusted his judgment. I will miss him."

Many fans sympathized and shared their own takes, as one commented: "Well said. I will miss his voice and true storytelling."

Another wrote: "Truly a big loss to the country music community…" while a third added: "So sorry for your lost Tim…my prayers are with you."

Peter was a popular Nashville-based country singer but was most widely known for his work in music journalism and as a Country Music Hall of Fame Executive.

The Grammy-nominated artist suffered a fall late last week and eventually succumbed to his injuries, passing away at the age of 52.

Tim paid tribute to the country star upon learning of his passing

His family released a statement which read: "It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that Peter Cooper passed away in his sleep last night, December 6, after suffering a severe head injury late last week.

"We so appreciate the kind words and prayers you have offered over the past few days. Please know that they have provided Peter and us with much comfort. We will soon announce details about a celebration of life to take place in early 2023."

An obituary in Variety also described Peter as an "unusually erudite, perceptive and soulful journalist" while talking of his 14-year stint in Tennessee's music coverage scene.

"It was at that point that he left the journalism world to join the staff of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, where he served as senior director, producer and writer.

Peter was a musician, journalist, and industry exec

"While most of his work there was behind the scenes, he led many of the museum's popular public programs on top of writing and doing audio narration for much of the text seen throughout the facility."

