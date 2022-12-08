Celine Dion shares devastating health update as she cancels all her shows The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker shared an emotional video message

Celine Dion has made an emotional announcement concerning her health in a new video message shared on social media, revealing for the first time the rare disease she has finally been diagnosed with.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been keeping a low profile over the last few months due to ill health and opened up about the challenges she is facing in the footage.

The singer went on to explain her diagnosis in a heartfelt, sad moment, and details the effects that her illness has on her - watch the video above to see her explain the siutation in her own words.

She also said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Alongside the footage, the message read: "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Celine, with one writing: "Please take care of yourself Celine," while another wrote: "We send so much love for you right now! Stay strong and take care of yourself!" A third added: "Take care, hope you get better soon."

The much-loved superstar has had to tearfully cancel and postpone numerous tour dates due to "persistent muscle spasms," over the past year.

Celine Dion's health issues have resulted in her having to cancel her tour

Her sister, Claudette Dion, had previously opened up about the star's health back in November 2021.

Talking to French magazine, Voici, she said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious, otherwise she would have told me. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

When she first revealed that she had medical problems affecting her performance she said she was undergoing treatment for it - and she continues to do so.

In January 2022, she then canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, saying: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has a legion of fans around the world

The bad news for her fans continued when she dropped a video of herself from home announcing that the European leg of her tour would be rescheduled as well.

"The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better," she said. "But it's going very slow, and it's very frustrating for me," clarifying that she was still experiencing some spasms.

