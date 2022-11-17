Tim McGraw gushes over his 'cowgirl' Faith Hill as she receives epic honor A very fitting award!

Over their whopping 26 years of marriage, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have grown their careers side by side and they have been witness to each other's unforgettable accomplishments.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter is the ultimate cowgirl in mini dress

The couple met thanks to both of their careers in music, and they have never hesitated from supporting one another.

Tim's latest social media post is no exception, as he supports his wife on officially becoming the ultimate "cowgirl."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie, along with her famous dad, were left terrified in an elevator

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie hosts incredible housewarming party at new home in NYC

The country star took to Instagram to share Faith's latest accolade, and celebrate her for it, which marked her official entry into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The honor, which included the Patsy Montana Award, is awarded by the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame, which is in Fort Worth, Texas. Faith shared a photo on Instagram of the epic brooch she received to commemorate her achievement, which has her name inscribed into the Western style gold and silver heirloom.

In her caption, she wrote: "Thank you to the Cowgirl Museum for a wonderful event today. I'm honored to be a part of the Cowgirl Hall of Fame!"

Faith as an official cowgirl has been a longtime coming

Ever the supporting husband, and fellow cowboy, Tim shared her post on his own Instagram, endearingly writing: "Proud of my cowgirl!"

MORE: Faith Hill has 'four kids' according to Tim McGraw in unearthed interview about family life

MORE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie showcases hourglass figure in striking mini dress

Fans couldn't help but admire the honor as well as gush over his support for it, taking to his comments section to write: "Doesn't get much cooler than that," and: "Congratulations beautiful Faith," as well as: "I'm proud of her too. Admiration from Tennessee," plus another fan also wrote: "Congratulations Faith I am so happy for you."

Tim recently looked back on a huge moment for Faith's career

Faith was also supported by two of her three daughters, Gracie and Audrey, who liked the post, plus the latter also shared it on her own Instagram Story.

The 1883 star is no stranger to giving sweet shout-outs to his wife on his social media and looking back on her big wins, and recently shared an incredible throwback video of her performing the National Anthem 2000's Super Bowl.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.