Faith Hill's break from social media - everything we know The singer has been noticeably absent

Faith Hill's legions of loyal fans have been wondering where their queen of country music has gone!

The star has been very quiet on social media in recent weeks, sparking a quizzical reaction from her followers.

Faith last took to Instagram on November 16 when she shared the news that she was now a part of the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

But the singer has been radio silence ever since and her fans want to ensure she's ok.

Fortunately, it's likely Faith is just enjoying a little down time with her husband, Tim McGraw, after what has been a very busy year for the pair.

Tim confirmed they're gearing up for the festive season when he took to Instagram this week with a "Little Holiday song to get us in the spirit" and performed inside what appeared to be his Tennessee home.

Faith appears to be taking some down time to be with her husband Tim McGraw

For Thanksgiving, they normally get together with their daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

This year was different though as Gracie revealed she was spending the holidays in New York where she moved in 2021 to pursue a career in performing.

The talented singer shared a number of photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations which took place in her new apartment in the city.

The family normally spend the holidays together

Tim and Faith looked to have spent it in Nashville, with Tim sharing a photo of his mom and brother sitting around the table.

While the family weren't all together on Thanksgiving itself, they no doubt will do something together to celebrate in the near future.

Gracie isn't the only sibling who lives in New York either, as her younger sister Audrey moved there recently to study. Their sister Maggie, meanwhile, lives away from the city, having graduated at Stanford University in California.

