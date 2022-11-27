Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter celebrates Thanksgiving away from family home The country singers are doting parents to three grownup daughters

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw love nothing more than spending time with their children, who have all flown the nest.

The celebrity couple are parents to daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20, who are incredibly close.

The country singers live in Nashville, where they raised their children, but this Thanksgiving they spent the holidays apart.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Gracie enjoyed spending the holiday in New York City, where she moved to in 2021 to pursue a career in performing.

The talented singer shared a number of photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations which took place in her new apartment in the city.

Tim and Faith looked to have spent it in Nashville, with Tim sharing a photo of his mom and brother sitting around the table.

While the family weren't all together on Thanksgiving itself, they no doubt will do something together to celebrate in the near future.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie spent Thanksgiving in NYC

Gracie isn't the only sibling who lives in New York either, as her younger sister Audrey moved there recently to study. Their sister Maggie, meanwhile, lives away from the city, having graduated at Stanford University in California. She often comes to visit her sisters though, and celebrated her 24th birthday there with them earlier in the year.

Tim and Faith are relatively private about their family life and worked hard to ensure that their children enjoyed a normal upbringing away from the spotlight.

Tim previously opened up about his family's dynamics while talking to Country Countdown USA, where he said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three daughters

He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so indIvidual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Last year, Audrey made her parents empty nesters when she left home, and at the time Tim opened up about the bittersweet end of an era in his family.

Tim and Faith with their daughters Maggie and Audrey

Talking to People, he said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

