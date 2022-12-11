Millie Bobby Brown unveils the adorable secret to relationship with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi The Stranger Things star is happily in love

Millie Bobby Brown couldn't be happier in her relationship with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, and they both frequently delight fans with adorable glimpses of their bond.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown leaves her boyfriend speechless in tiny denim hotpants

The pair have been together since 2021 and they've since made their relationship both red carpet and social media official as well.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown reveals "key to my heart" in home video

The actress revealed to her fans with her latest clip what the "key to her heart" really is with Jake, and to find out, watch the surprise home video above.

Back in November, the star revealed how she and the 20-year-old first met, and in typical 2020s fashion, social media was involved.

TRENDING NOW: Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

"We met on Instagram," she revealed to WIRED in a previous interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

Millie and Jake, the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, made their major debut as a couple on the red carpet at the March 2022 BAFTA Awards after sparking rumors of a romance for the past year, and have since then not stopped adorably gushing over each other.

Millie and Jake have been together since 2021

The couple have since shared many photographs of their various adventures together on their social feeds, with a recent beachy snapshot definitely turning up the heat.

Having previously shared snippets from their tropical getaway, the actress wowed fans with a polaroid snap of the two.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown gets in the holiday mood as she decorates Christmas tree with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

ALSO POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

Jake embraced Millie from behind as she wore a white high-waisted bikini and he sported his swim shorts, surrounded by streaming sunlight and sand.

The romantic image was topped off by the star's caption, which read: "Sunny one so true, I love you," and clearly so did their fans.

The couple often gush over each other on social media

One of them commented: "Millie the way I love you," while another added: "You're so gorgeous," while a third deemed them: "My favorite couple ever."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.