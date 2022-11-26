Millie Bobby Brown leaves her boyfriend speechless in tiny denim hotpants

Millie Bobby Brown sent her fans – and her boyfriend – into meltdown when she shared some gorgeous photos of herself rocking the tiniest denim hotpants.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Friday to post three images that saw her looking up at the sun while showing off her tanned skin. Millie looked effortlessly cool in her outfit, teaming her frayed cut-offs with a blue and red striped bra and a cropped T-shirt that only covered her shoulders.

She wore her blonde hair in a double braid and added some chic sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun's rays. Millie's outfit showcased her toned legs and tiny waist while flashing a hint of her defined stomach.

In one photo, the actress turned her back to the camera and revealed a hint of her derriere.

Fans were quick to comment and express their admiration for the star, but it was her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi who was left speechless.

Instead of writing a comment, Jake – who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi – was only able to leave a dizzy face emoji to express his intoxication over Millie's photos.

Paris Hilton was also a fan of Millie's appearance and wrote: "That's hot," while one fan added: "She's so slay, oh my God!" A second said: "Looking gorgeous as per usual." A third added: "She is still the most beautiful in my eyes."

Millie is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with Jake and last week she shared an adorable video of them decorating their first joint Christmas tree together, suggesting they now live with each other.

The video was naturally set to Mariah Carey's iconic All I Want For Christmas is You, and it showed the actress and her boyfriend looking cozy while sporting printed pajama pants and big t-shirts, as they wrapped a large ribbon around the impossibly tall tree.

The end of the clip is as adorable as it gets, with Millie panning the camera up to show off the tree, which features two sweet decorations with their respective initials, M & J.

