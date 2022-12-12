Amanda Holden displays gym-honed legs in feathered mini dress – and the colour! The presenter looked flawless

Amanda Holden boasts an enviable wardrobe brimming with glamorous gowns, and on Sunday, the presenter unveiled a stunning new addition.

Over on Instagram the mum-of-two shared a carousel of ultra-sleek outfit photos, giving centre stage to her electric blue mini dress. Complete with a flattering halter-neck design and a statement feathered hem, Amanda's bold dress certainly stood out from the crowd.

The Heart radio presenter, 51, teamed her sensational number with a pair of towering metallic heels, a gold bangle and a pair of silver earrings. As for her hair and makeup, Amanda secured her blonde locks into a 90s-inspired spiky bun and opted for a sweep of glittering silver eyeshadow.

"I Can See Your Voice 9pm BBC1," Amanda penned in the caption.

The presenter looked radiant

Fans raced to heap praise on the TV star with one writing: "I neeeed this dress!!" whilst a second penned: "Stunning as always Amanda… Love your sandals."

"Omg, that dress and the lovely colour on you," noted a third and a fourth added: "Gorgeous colour on you, lovely."

Amanda's stunning social media update comes after the BGT judge graced the red carpet with her lookalike daughter, Lexi.

Dressed up to the nines, the mother-daughter duo posed up a storm in the most striking gowns at the Fashion Awards. Amanda rocked an age-defying red latex gown featuring off-the-shoulder Bardot sleeves, head-to-toe ruched detailing and a daring built-in bralette.

Amanda welcomed Lexi in 2006

Lexi, meanwhile, rocked an ethereal, fashion-forward black gown complete with mesh panels, a tulle skirt and a corseted top. Opting for a seamless all-black look, she teamed her gorgeous number with a pair of towering suede heels, layered necklaces, and quirky drop earrings.

Instagram fans raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Stunning as always," whilst a second penned: "Some wonderful genes right there, you must be so proud, she's beautiful."

Reacting to Lexi's bold look, a third chimed: "What a beautiful young woman, she's got the world at her feet," and a fourth added: "Wow, what a stunner".

