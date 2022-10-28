Amanda Holden undergoes epic Halloween transformation – and wow!

TV star Amanda Holden debuted a surprising Halloween transformation on Friday's Heart Breakfast show.

In equal parts terrifying and sexy, the radio presented embraced the autumnal tradition with a bright orange and purple ensemble inspired by cult fantasy film, Hocus Pocus 2.

WATCH: Amanda Holden details her thigh-high boot ensemble with a cheeky pantomime pun

Ditching her glam fitted two-piece for a Halloween-inspired look, the mum-of-two slipped into a plum-hued mini-dress complete with a bustier top and a metallic rust skirt. She teamed her spooky number with a long-sleeved orange top, towering heels, and a spectacular purple wig.

The 51-year-old elevated her look with bold eyebrows, berry lipstick and lashings of mascara.

The mum-of-two accessorised with a witch's broom

Amanda was joined by co-hosts Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston who admirably took on the roles of Sarah and Winifred, played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler.

The Pussycat Doll songstress showed off her gym-honed figure in a pink mini-dress and black stilettos. Ashley finished off her outfit with a tousled platinum blonde wig.

"Little bit of #hocuspocus in the @thisisheart studio this morning ahead of #halloween," Amanda wrote in the caption.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Erm who slayed?? MANDY HOLDEN DID," whilst a second remarked: "Love the Lunda Carter-esque Wonder Woman costume change."

The presenters dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters

Impressed by her transformation, a third penned: "You look amazing as always Amanda," and a fourth added: "Freaky Halloween costumes! Gotta love them! Well done!!"

Amanda's sensational Halloween update comes after she issued a stark warning to her 1.8 million followers. Flagging a fake Instagram account, the Heart radio presenter posted a slew of enraged snaps highlighting the work of another 'nut job'.

The star recently took part in the Three Peaks Challenge

Alongside a screenshot of the bogus Instagram account, the 51-year-old penned: "Once again I have a nut job doing this kind of thing, so please unfollow if you are following."

In a bid to entice followers, the fake account in question used a particularly deceptive handle – amanda_holden_live – along with a professional-looking headshot. In the space of a few hours, the account managed to garner a total of 1,790 oblivious followers.

