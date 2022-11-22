Exclusive: Amanda Holden lifts lid on daughter Hollie's cheeky habit

Amanda Holden shared an insight into her family life at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday evening.

The 51-year-old presenter made a bold entrance at the star-studded awards ceremony in a luxurious teal satin gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a risqué thigh split.

Amanda teamed her striking gown with a pair of delicate slingbacks adorned with glittering rhinestones. As for her hair and makeup, the doting mother-of-two styled her honey tresses in glamorous waves.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the former BGT judge opened up about life at home with her two daughters.

Amanda looked stunning in her statement gown

When asked whether her lookalike daughters – Lexi and Hollie – obsess over her outfits, Amanda quipped: "No, unfortunately they don't! Although my eldest daughter is the same size and shoe size [as me]. So, the shoes are the main thing for me."

She continued: "And my daughter will be able to have all of them. My ten-year-old is the one that likes to wear my shoes though.

"My 16-year-old is always in Dr Martens, and [with] my ten-year-old... I come into the bedroom sometimes and I see her in a pair of massive high heels… She likes anything red and shiny, including the lipstick."

The trio share a striking resemblance

Amanda shares her two daughters with record producer husband, Chris Hughes. The couple met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and started dating a year later.

The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. And in 2012, the loved-up couple welcomed their second daughter, Hollie Rose.

Lookalike daughter Lexi, 16, is currently making waves in the modelling industry. Last year, the budding model was signed to Storm modelling agency and is now predicted to earn as much as £1million within her first 12 months.

Amanda and Chris tied the knot in 2008

And her mum Amanda has been supporting her career ambitions every step of the way. Speaking to The Sun, the 51-year-old said: "She's a very quiet girl but she knows her own mind. She's very bright and wants to continue her studies.

"She's got her eyes set on university and she has so many ambitions. We want them all to come true for her as any parent would."

