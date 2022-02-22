12 of Amanda Holden's most unforgettable bridal inspired looks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Aside from the gorgeous wedding dress she wore when she married Chris Hughes in 2008, Amanda Holden has often stepped out in incredible white gowns that would make brides-to-be swoon.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks so different in loved up wedding photos with ex Les Dennis

Between Britain's Got Talent and Heart Radio, the presenter has been pictured in everything from satin to sequins over the years. If you're looking for bridal gown inspiration and you love Amanda's style as much as we do, then keep scrolling to see her best wedding-esque looks to inspire your big day…

Of course, we've got to start with her actual wedding dress. The mum-of-two opted for a sleeveless Elie Saab gown with a scattering of sequins and a champagne tone for her winter wedding, which she re-wore to watch the royal wedding in May 2018 - and again to mow the lawn during lockdown!

Shop the look:

Elie Saab wedding dress, £8,900, Luisaviaroma

For her tenth wedding anniversary, the star posed in a stunning, custom-made ivory silk dress by Caroline Castigliano, complete with a figure-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline.

Amanda was previously married to Family Fortunes host Les Dennis. Unlike her modern dress choices today, the star opted for an antique-style satin dress with a square neckline for her first wedding, teamed with elegant silk gloves, a delicate pouch bag and a twee veil.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's wedding belongs in a movie: Photos & details

SHOP: 20 amazing websites to buy wedding dresses online: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, Revolve, eBay and more

Back in 2020, Amanda posed in a bridal gown as she shot content for her music album. Her gorgeous floor-length wedding dress was designed by Savannah Miller and featured delicate spaghetti straps and a flowing silk train.

Looking for a more modern bridal outfit? We're in love with Amanda's striking white jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi she wore for her Heart Radio show in 2020, complete with flared trousers, shimmering velvet fabric and hand-embroidered sequins.

Shop the look:

Galvan jumpsuit, £1,095, Net-A-Porter

One particularly memorable BGT dress was this daring white caped gown she wore for the semi-finals in 2014. The plunging neckline and statement gold belt will ensure all eyes are on you.

Shop the look:

Safiyaa dress, £895, Net-A-Porter

Amanda had a fairytale bride moment for the BGT final in 2016 when she stepped out in a billowing white lace gown by Ali Younes which she teamed with dark lipstick and a simple bun.

A figure-flattering fit, strapless sweetheart neckline and ruffles – the perfect recipe for a wedding dress if you ask us!

MORE: 7 most expensive royal wedding dresses – up to £6million

READ: Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice

Back in 2014, the TV star stunned fans in a simple white gown with a daring neckline and embellished shoulders.

BGT viewers were left wondering if Amanda was going to have another wedding ceremony for the 2017 final – after all, she did wear a show-stopping white ballgown by wedding dress designer Suzanne Neville!

Amanda looked gorgeous in this floor-length embellished gown from Pronovias with sheer sleeves - and we love her silver heels too.

RELATED: Pronovias launches genius collection to give wedding dresses a second life

How ethereal did the star look ahead of her performance on BGT? We couldn't take our eyes off her glittering dress with spaghetti straps.

Shop the look:

ASOS sequin wedding dress, was £195 now £146.25, ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.