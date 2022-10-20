Amanda Holden issues urgent warning to fans – 'another nut job' The presenter took to social media

Amanda Holden issued a stark warning to her fans on Thursday after a scammer set up a fake account in the star's name.

READ: Amanda Holden looks unreal in statement boots and velvet mini dress

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Heart radio presenter posted a slew of enraged snaps flagging the work of another 'nut job'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden has a confession regarding her gorgeous satin outfit

Alongside a screenshot of the bogus Instagram account, the 51-year-old penned: "Once again I have a nut job doing this kind of thing, so please unfollow if you are following."

PHOTOS: 10 times Amanda Holden proved she's the queen of swimwear

READ: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

In a bid to entice followers, the fake account in question used a particularly deceptive handle – amanda_holden_live – along with a professional-looking headshot. In the space of a few hours, the phony account managed to garner a total of 1,790 oblivious followers.

The presenter shared details of the fake account

Amanda's stark warning comes after she took part in the Three Peaks Challenge earlier this month. Trading her stilettos for a pair of walking boots, the former BGT judge scaled the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland in just 24 hours.

The blonde beauty was joined by a team of 'Mandy's Mountaineers' comprising various members of the charities supported by Global's Make Some Noise.

Amanda announced she was taking part in the challenge back in September. Sharing the news online, the mum-of-two said: "I'm swapping my stilettos for these glam boots for a challenge of a lifetime – the iconic Three Peaks Challenge!"

Amanda shares her two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

"I'll scale the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland, climbing 10,476 feet in 24 hours for @globals_make_some_noise," Amanda said of her charity challenge.

The team raised money to support small charities that work hard in our communities to help those who need it most.

The mum-of-two took part in a gruelling challenge

Her celebrity friends and followers rushed to support Amanda, with Heart co-star Ashley Roberts writing: "You got this sister!" while Amanda's fellow BGT star, Alesha Dixon, commented: "That's my girl."

Loose Women star Saira Khan sent her support too, writing: "Wow!! Good on you Amanda, good luck and what a fantastic cause. You will love it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.