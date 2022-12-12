Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares new update amid star's recent hospitalization The Today star and ABC News anchor live in NYC

Al Roker has been in the thoughts of his fans and friends following his recent health issues.

MORE: Al Roker mourns death of beloved Today Show behind-the-scenes member

Thankfully, the NBC star is now on the mend, having returned home over the weekend after going to hospital for the second time.

Al has been resting at home ever since and has been keeping a relatively low profile.

VIDEO: Al Roker's health battle - all the star has said about his illness

Loading the player...

However, the Today star's wife, Deborah Roberts, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new photo, giving an emotional and very relatable update in the process.

TRENDING NOW: Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

RELATED: Al Roker returns home after sharing long-awaited update on hospital stay

Alongside a photo of her walking the family's beloved pet dog, Pepper, she penned: "Saturday sigh. #breathe #blessings #gratitude."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So grateful your Al is home now," while another wrote: "Enjoy your weekend. Hug Al for all of us…. Glad he’s home, but so sorry for the loss of Al’s sister." A third added: "Keeping your family in our thoughts."

Deborah Roberts shared an update following husband Al Roker's return home

While Al is now home, he faced further heartache on Saturday as he reveale that his beloved sister had died.

ALSO POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

On Saturday, the TV star wrote: "Our hearts are broken but feeling some heart balm that our sweet sister, Patricia, is with our Mom, Isabel, now after a stroke. “Boo” (short for Buddha because she would fold here hands on her belly when she was a baby) leaves a devoted husband, Nigel, her twins Kaizon and Kailene, sons, Langston and Adam and a beautiful grandson, Easton."

Al had previously revealed that he had returned home on Thursday after spending more time in hospital. The star shared photographs that captured his return home from the hospital, sporting some facial hair that didn't dull his trademark cheerful demeanor and thousand watt smile.

Al Roker with wife Deborah Roberts and their son Nick

Dressed in his comfiest gear, he stood beside his wife Deborah Roberts and daughter Leila, who embraced him and couldn't stop smiling themselves.

He captioned his set of photographs with: "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.