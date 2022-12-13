Deborah Roberts shares grateful message with fans after Al Roker's return home The ABC News star was extremely thankful

Al Roker's recent hospital stay was one that devastated many of his fans and ardent viewers of the Today Show, but he's finally back home with family.

His wife, Deborah Roberts, took to social media soon after his grand welcome to share a warm message with his followers.

The ABC News journalist could be seen feeling overwhelmed as she shared her thoughts on her husband's return. Find out what she said in the video below!

VIDEO: Al Roker's wife thanks fans for support over "difficult time"

Al, who has taken an absence from the show due to being hospitalized, gave an update to viewers from home. "It has been a tough slog, I'm not going to lie.

"It has been the hardest one yet and I've had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for." He continued: "It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

The 68-year-old TV star, who has been a part of the Today Show for over 25 years, was admitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving due to blood clots and remained hospitalized for over two weeks.

Al finally returned home from the hospital last week

While he did return for a brief stint, he was hospitalized once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues, but thankfully, he's back to his old cheerful self.

The NBC anchor shared photographs that captured his journey back, sporting some facial hair that didn't dull his trademark hospitable demeanor and thousand watt smile.

Dressed in his comfiest gear, he stood beside his wife and daughter Leila, who embraced him and couldn't stop smiling themselves.

He captioned his set of photographs with: "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

The Today star was able to spend Thanksgiving with family

After returning home, Al had been recovering in private away from the show, but suffered more heartbreak when he revealed that his sister, Patricia, had passed away, though the family has since been healing.

