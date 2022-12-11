David Muir sends heartfelt message to co-star following difficult time The ABC World News star is such a good friend

David Muir has an incredibly close bond with his ABC News co-stars and is always there for them.

TRENDING NOW: Today Show reveals shake-up to 3rd hour with Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker

The ABC News star is often engaging with his colleagues on social media during both the good and the bad times.

This was certainly the case this week when David sent a heartfelt reply to his good friend Deborah Roberts, following a very difficult time in her family.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

Deborah has been experiencing a challenging few weeks as her husband Al Roker has been in and out of hospital due to blood clot complications.

MORE: Al Roker suffers heartbreak after leaving hospital as fans send prayers

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts appears to give positive update following star's latest health battle

David has been sending several messages to Deborah over the past few weeks, most recently when she revealed the happy news that her husband was back home again.

Deborah shared a photo of herself with Al and their daughter Leila following his return, alongside the message: "Home. Where the heart lives."

David Muir showed his support towards his ABC News co-star Deborah Roberts and her family

David was one of the first to reply, writing: "Christmas," alongside a love heart emoji. He had also responded with a love heart emoji after Deborah shared a message dedicated to her husband, just days before his release home.

ALSO POPULAR: Celine Dion shares devastating health update as she cancels all her shows

MORE: Al Roker returns to social media with emotional tribute from his NBC co-stars

She had posted a throwback photo to happier times, alongside the following message. "On this Thursday we are beyond thankful for beautiful, caring family and friends and the power of a brilliant medical team. Looking back at this long ago celebration with @alroker , I cherish the happy moments and look forward to so very many more. What a strong man. Blessed and grateful are the words defining our life today. #recovery #blessed #tbt #thanks #family #friends #caring."

While it's wonderful news for Al and his family that he is back home, the Today star received some heartbreaking news just shortly after leaving the hospital, concerning his sister Patricia, who sadly passed away.

David with co-star Deborah Roberts

The beloved weatherman shared a heartbreaking message on social media alongside a throwback photo of his sibling and their mother Isabel.

MORE: Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday's new modelling photo revealed - and she's so grown up

He wrote: "Our hearts are broken but feeling some heart balm that our sweet sister, Patricia, is with our Mom, Isabel, now after a stroke. "'Boo' (short for Buddha because she would fold her hands on her belly when she was a baby) leaves a devoted husband, Nigel, her twins Kaizon and Kailene, sons, Langston and Adam and a beautiful grandson, Easton."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.