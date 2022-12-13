Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed The GMA star has been seeing her co-star T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has been keeping a low profile following the news of her affair with Good Morning America co-star T.J. Holmes.

The mother-of-two was married to actor Andrew Shue for 12 years but neither of them have addressed the situation since it was made public at the end of November.

Despite the split, Andrew has not changed his Twitter bio details which currently reveal he is a husband.

The bio reads: "Husband, Dad, Step Dad, Actor, Footballer, Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of @DoSomething @CafeMedia @ThePeopleOrg."

Andrew has also still got photos of himself and Amy on Twitter, although has removed pictures of the GMA star on his Instagram account.

Amy and T.J. were both taken off the air on Monday and it has not yet been revealed when or if they will be returning to GMA3 - the show they co-host with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue's current bio on Twitter

It was confirmed at the beginning of the week that no decision regarding their return had been made yet. Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have been co-stars together on GMA3 since 2020. Since the affair rumours broke, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work." Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

