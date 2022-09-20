Al Roker shares loving birthday message for wife Deborah Roberts during time apart The NBC star remains patient

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are definitely dedicated to their relationship, but they share just as strong a dedication for their work and have learned to create an effective balance.

The two have been having a really busy past few weeks, having started back in August by taking time off work to drop their son Nick off at university.

They then departed on a lush European vacation, traveling through the continent on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express.

However, their plans were then interrupted when news of the Queen's passing broke, with Deborah immediately making her way to London to cover it.

While Al returned home, it wasn't till a few days later that his wife joined him too, although that visit ended up being brief as well.

Deborah immediately packed up for London once again to cover the late royal's funeral with ABC News, and even though they've been more separated than planned, Al couldn't be prouder.

Al wished Deborah a distant happy birthday

On her birthday, the dad-of-three shared a sweet compilation of photographs of the pair as he wished for her to be home soon so they could celebrate together.

"Your first birthday across the pond. Hurry home. You were so terrific during the @abcnews coverage of the #queensfuneral," he wrote.

Many of his followers began inundating the comments section with sweet birthday wishes for Deborah and hoped that they'd get to see their favorite journalist couple together once again.

The couple do know how to make the best of their time together, though, as during Deborah's brief trip back home before the funeral, they had another celebration.

The two briefly reunited for a Diana Ross show

For their anniversary, Al surprised his wife with tickets to a Diana Ross concert, even featuring surprise appearances from the legend's daughters Rhonda and Tracee Ellis Ross.

"About last night," he captioned his adorable selfie of the pair, all smiles as they enjoyed the music and each other's company.

