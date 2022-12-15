Matthew Perry gushes over relationship with Julia Roberts during latest TV appearance The Friends star really was quite the romantic

Matthew Perry has gained a worldwide resurgence in popularity thanks to his raw and open new memoir Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing.

The actor spoke about his struggles and high points that he captured in his book during his latest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

However, the American Idol contestant even got to ask him about his romantic life, quizzing him about the major A-list relationship he talked about in the release.

"You dated Julia Roberts," she said, and as audience members at her show starting whooping, she added: "And y'all used to talk over fax machine? What was that?"

He explained: "It was a long time ago, so we were having our courtship over fax machine. And somewhere in the world, there's a stack of faxes of our courtship."

Jennifer deemed the story "adorable" as he continued: "I would stand there with my best friend and we would see the next piece of paper come in. It was pretty exciting."

Jennifer quizzed Matthew about his relationship with Julia (photo credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Matthew and Julia even got to work together in quite memorable fashion, when she guest-starred on a two-part episode of Friends that aired right after the Super Bowl.

In the book, Matthew talked about having the Oscar winner star on the show, but she only agreed to do it if she could be part of a storyline with Chandler.

The TV star penned that series creator Marta Kauffman was the one who got him to establish a rapport with the actress, after which he sent her three dozen roses and a witty card.

The pair were dating by the time they had filmed Friends, but the relationship ended about two months later as his struggles with addiction were starting to catch up to him.

The actor has opened up considerably in his memoir

"I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he had written.

