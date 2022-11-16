Matthew Perry's famous ex's 'incredibly harsh' message about her wedding The Mean Girls star is now married to Tom Riley

Matthew Perry has got candid about his personal relationships in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, including his very private ex-girlfriend Lizzy Caplan, whom he was with for six years.

READ: Matthew Perry reveals unexpected relationship news amid addiction struggles

The Chandler Bing actor admitted that he actually considered proposing to his long-term partner – whom he never mentioned by name – and he was hurt by the way she chose to deliver the news that she had got engaged to her now-husband, British actor Tom Riley, following their split.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

She announced the news to Matthew via email, which he described as "incredibly harsh," after he tried to see her during a stay in London for his West End play, The End of Longing. He described the theatre production as a "huge success" but Lizzy was "too busy" to attend.

DISCOVER: 20 failed celebrity engagements: Jennifer Lopez, Perrie Edwards and more

RELATED: Matthew Perry dishes on Julia Roberts romance – and reveals why he broke up with her

"There was one person who wouldn't come to the play, even though I begged," he penned. "The woman I'd dated for six years was, by now, dating a British guy, and they were spending half the year in London, the rest in Los Angeles."

Matthew's ex Lizzy Caplan announced she was marrying her husband Tom via email

After she said she couldn't meet him, he added: "I replied saying I was a little hurt that she couldn't make it…and then a while later I got an email telling me that she was getting married and that she had no room in her life for friends.

"It was an incredibly harsh way to reveal the news that she was getting married, and not something that I would ever do to a person, but there you have it. I'm glad she got married and that she's happy. I want nothing but the best for her, forever."

Matthew embodied his Friends character Chandler Bing when he almost proposed to Lizzy

The former couple met at Lizzy's 23rd birthday party which Matthew, then 36, had crashed. What began as a very casual relationship "morphed into love", and four years later he organised a romantic proposal for the Mean Girls actress, including a custom painting of the couple which he'd commissioned as a Christmas present.

"My plan was to give her the painting and then ask the question… well, I never asked it. I gave her the present and she was really moved by it, saying, 'Matty, my little heart – what you're doing to my little heart.'

"And it was time, all I had to do was say, 'Honey, I love you. Will you…' But I didn't say it. All my fears reared up like a snake," Matthew said. "I immediately went into Chandler [expletive] Bing mode. 'Hey, hey, hey!' I said to her consternation, 'look at this!'"

READ: 11 of the longest celebrity engagements of all time

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.