Matthew Perry reveals unexpected relationship news amid addiction struggles

Matthew Perry has been candid about his addiction struggles, which have consumed him since the height of his fame on the 90s sitcom Friends.

However, now in recovery, Matthew is looking toward the future and revealed that he is open to a new relationship following his split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz last year – and rather surprisingly, he admitted that his potential partner doesn't have to be sober like him.

"That would be good. But it's not a necessity," he said on Andy Cohen Live on Monday. “I wouldn't like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn't recognize them," he added.

"That would not be good. … But I don't have any rules about that."

For the moment, Matthew admitted that he "could not be more single" but he won't turn to dating apps to help him find love, revealing he is off them "forever".

Admitting that he doesn't believe technology is "the way to meet people," Matthew added: "I'm not sure how … but that's not the way to do it."

Matthew has battled with addiction since finding fame on Friends

Matthew has just released his highly-anticipated memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which sees him delve into his time on the hit comedy, as well as his former relationships and friendships, and the devastating addictions that almost led to his death.

He opens his memoir with the revelation that he was close to death just a few years ago at age 49. His colon burst from opioid overuse and he spent weeks fighting for his life.

What followed was five months in the hospital and nine with a colostomy bag. Matthew told People: "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live.

"I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

He has been to rehab no fewer than 15 times and although he continues to battle his demons, he added: "I'm pretty healthy now."

