Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder make show of affection at Kennedy Center Honors

Julia Roberts made quite the impression when she appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors in support of friend and co-star George Clooney.

Her husband Danny Moder was also by her side as they joined several of the stars that showed up on the night.

The two definitely stole the show not only with their prim and enthusiastic appearance as a couple but also by putting on some public display of affection.

They were seen arm in arm for a majority of the event, with photos even seeing Julia cuddling up to her husband, whispering in his ear and embracing him from behind.

The Pretty Woman star paid the ultimate tribute to her Ocean's Eleven co-star with a gown that featured several framed photos of the actor.

Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Julia's custom voluminous black Moschino gown was emblazoned with photos of George all over the dress.

Julia and Danny were seen cozying up to each other at the Kennedy Center Honors

The photos of George were bordered with Baroque-style gold picture frames, the hilarious ode to George was clearly the brain-child of Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott which Elizabeth confirmed on her Instagram.

The sartorial support of her long-time friend was not only a humorous touch to the evening, but proved that Julia isn't afraid to experiment on the red-carpet.

The actress and cinematographer husband Danny are parents to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, and their younger brother Henry Daniel, 15.

Hazel and Phinnaeus even celebrated a milestone birthday on 28 November, and their mom took to Instagram to honor her first borns on their big day.

The actress paid tribute to George with a gown covered in photos of him

She shared an adorable throwback photo of the three together when Hazel and Phinnaeus, who goes by Finn, were still in diapers.

She captioned the post simply with "18" among star emojis, adding a "Love you," to her children, and though she limits most comments on her page, birthday wishes still rolled in from some of her celebrity friends.

