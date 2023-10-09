Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet is so grown up with cute ponytail in rare photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan broke the internet when it was released last December. From major bombshells about their time with the royal family to rare glimpses inside their stunning Montecito mansion, we got an unprecedented look at the couple's private lives with their children Prince Archie Harrison, four, and Princess Lilibet Diana, two.

One standout moment from the documentary featured a never-before-seen photograph of Lilibet, then one. In the snap, which graced our screens in episode four, Meghan looks cool and casual in skinny denim jeans and a blue linen shirt as she holds Archie and Lilibet on each hip.

© Netflix Princess Lilibet looked so big in a rare photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary

The Duchess of Sussex is leaning into her daughter, who looks equally adorable in pink floral leggings and a buttercup yellow T-shirt.

The photograph marks one of the only glimpses of Lilibet Diana's hair the public has seen, although the Sussexes did release a picture to celebrate her first birthday.

Lilibet certainly has adorable auburn locks! The one-year-old tot wore her soft curls in a high ponytail tied with a blue hairband.

It's easy to see that Lilibet and Archie are siblings - their hair is the exact same golden tone.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan offer fans an unprecedented look inside their family life

The couple revealed their daughter's arrival and name shortly after her birth on 4 June 2021 – but HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Harry and Meghan had actually decided on their daughter's moniker long before her arrival.

Prior to their documentary airing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried their best to keep their children out of the spotlight amid their move to California. However several photographs and clips of the Sussex children were shared with the world in the Netflix programme, including the adorable footage of Lilibet feeding chickens, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Lilibet Diana's first moments captured on film

In their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan also shared an adorable shot of baby Lili sleeping soundly in her crib wearing a bespoke babygrow with "petite lili" stitched across the front.

Sabrina Brian is the brains behind the beautiful hand-embroidered baby onesies – which she sells through her Etsy shop – and revealed to HELLO! that the order was placed one month before Lili's birth.

© Photo: Netflix We also saw Princess Lilibet as a baby wearing a personalised outfit

She said: "I definitely knew of Meghan and Harry prior to this week so when I found out their baby has worn something that I have made, it is truly mind-blowing."

