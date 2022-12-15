Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker The star sparked an overwhelming reaction

Dylan Dreyer side-stepped posting photos of her own family on social media, to make way for someone else very special instead on Thursday.

The Today show meteorologist paid tribute to Al Roker who has been battling ill health, leaving him unable to work on the show.

She shared several photos from an emotional moment when he was surprised by a magical reunion with his co-stars who decided to turn up at his home during a segment on the NBC show.

Alongside the images of Al with so many of his colleagues, she wrote: "There’s no one more loved than this man right here. @alroker get back to us soon @todayshow We miss you."

Fans adored the photos and began to well up. One wrote: "I only know you all from TV but this story brought tears to my eyes! Friends are everything," and, "You guys are the best. That was the sweetest thing ever. Definitely made me cry. Get better soon, Al."

Al was brought to tears himself when the surprise visit was sprung upon him.

Al was surprised at his home by his Today co-stars and he got incredibly emotional

He managed to express his gratitude, however, as he said: "I just want to thank you all. "It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all so very much. All these faces, it just means the world to me. And my family."

The father-of-four has been off work for a month and has spent most of that time in hospital after a blood clot traveled to his lungs.

Earlier in the day, he had given an update to viewers from home on the air. "It has been a tough slog, I'm not going to lie," he admitted.

Al's co-stars have been vocal about wanting him back with them ASAP

"It has been the hardest one yet and I've had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for."

He continued: "It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

The 68-year-old TV star, who has been a part of Today for 25 years, was admitted to the hospital before Thanksgiving and remained hospitalized for over two weeks.

While he did return for a brief stint, he was back under medical supervision once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues, but thankfully, he's back to his old cheerful self.

