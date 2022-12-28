Bruce Willis' wife delights fans with rare video of star amid health battle The Die Hard actor retired from acting earlier this year

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming will have marked a different Christmas this year following Bruce's diagnosis with aphasia, but she stunned fans with a sweet video.

LOOK: Demi Moore shares heartfelt glimpse into daughter Rumer's pregnancy with family photo

On Wednesday, the model shared a stunning video of the pair during a holiday together where they had gone out in a winter wilderness. The video showed them skiing, going downhill in a rubber dinghy, riding on a snowmobile and Bruce recording a sweet clip of Emma jumping while surrounded by an ice-cold river.

WATCH: Emma Heming delights fans with video of Bruce Willis from old ski trip

Loading the player...

Emma had fond memories of the time together, as she captioned the video: "It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him," finishing with a white heart emoji.

PHOTOS: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares heartfelt glimpse of parents together

SEE: Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate Demi Moore's 60th birthday with new pictures

Fans were also touched by the sweet clip, as one sweetly commented: "This makes my heart glow," and a second added: "This is love."

A third enthused: "So sweet and kind to share with all of us. Thank you!" while a fourth shared: "Thank you for sharing these precious videos with us, Emma. I'm sure there are millions of fans all over the world waiting for a sign from Bruce. Happy holidays to your beautiful family."

Others commented on Bruce's little giggle as he watched Emma in the river, remarking how "cute" it was, with others labelling it the "best laugh in the world".

Emma shared some treasured memories with Bruce

Although Bruce has mostly stepped away from the spotlight following his diagnosis, his family and friends have still been providing fans with updates.

DISCOVER: 5 Hollywood stars who overcame their childhood stutter

READ: Bruce Willis' co-star opens up about working with the star on one of his last films

Earlier this month, Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, delighted when she shared an insight into the duo's joint Christmas celebrations.

Fans loved the rare insight into Bruce's life

Alongside several images of them all, including Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, their daughters and the three children he shares with his ex-wife, Demi wrote: "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit."

WOW: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming turn heads with 'sizzling' throwback photoshoot

READ: Bruce Willis' wife Emma opens up about 'paralyzing grief' amid husband's aphasia battle

Fans were blown away by the heartwarming photos and commented: "Merry Christmas to you all. Such a lovely family, such good hearts. God bless you every single day and give you the strength you need to cope with the adversities of life."

Others added: "I wanna say happy Holidays and Merry Christmas and my thoughts and prayers 2 all of you," and praying hand emojis. Emma also commented and wrote: "What a fun evening."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.